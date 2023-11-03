Eagles face Cowboys and Chiefs meet Miami in NFL showdowns

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) NFL wins leader Philadelphia will host the Dallas Cowboys and reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City meets Miami in Germany as part of an American football showdown Sunday.

Add Buffalo's first visit to Cincinnati since Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after being hit during a January game and the stage is set for the season's most thrilling weekend so far.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has thrown for 2,140 yards and 13 touchdowns plus run for 280 yards and six touchdowns -- on pace for career-best totals.

"He has been playing really good football," said Eagles coach Nick Sirianni. "We're not looking at the stats. We're looking at day by day, game by game and we feel he has been making big time throws in clutch moments. He just keeps improving."

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons says his defensive unit is ready for the challenge.

"We've just got to go out there and be aggressive," Parsons said. "I don't think there's a real answer. You've just got to stop it. You've got to win first and second down and get off the field on third down."

The Eagles lead the NFC East at 7-1 with Dallas next at 5-2.

"When you have success, every team is going to give you a great fight," Hurts said. "We just focus on executing. It'll be a great challenge."

Division leaders Kansas City and Miami, both 6-2, will meet in Frankfurt with starring roles for two-time NFL Most Valuable Player Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs and his Miami quarterback counterpart, NFL passing leader Tua Tagovailoa.

Mahomes is on pace for a career-low 282 passing yards a game as the Chiefs' attack has sputtered, without a touchdown in a loss to Denver last week.

"I don't think I've been in a situation where we've stalled this much as an offense throughout the year, and definitely at this point of the season," said Travis Kelce, who leads the Chiefs with 54 catches.

"Not putting up touchdowns..

. it's getting old," Kelce said. "Guys running the wrong routes, guys not making blocks, guys dropping the football. It's frustrating."

Chiefs receiver Skyy Moore agreed.

"That's an echo in the locker room -- we all feel like that," Moore said. "We're not our usual selves at the moment and we're working every day to get back on track."

Chiefs coach Andy Reid understands the emotion, saying: "When you don't play well, all the guys are frustrated. That's going to help make us better."

The Dolphins, off to their best start since 2001, lead the NFL in scoring, total offense and passing.

Tagovailoa tops the NFL with 193 completions in 274 throws for 2,416 yards and 18 touchdowns with his top target being Tyreek Hill, who has 61 catches for 1,014 yards and eight touchdowns.

Hill was traded from the Chiefs to Miami last year and this will be his first game against Kansas City. He had nine catches for 105 yards in the Chiefs' 2020 Super Bowl victory when he was Mahomes's top target.

"I'm excited to see Pat, Kelce, things like that," Hill said, comparing it to "backyard football with your brothers."

"He's a great player," Reid said of Hill. "You might slow him down but he's going to make plays somewhere."

- Hamlin brings courage -

At Cincinnati, the Bengals (4-3) will host a Bills (5-3) team that includes Hamlin, who has battled back after having his heartbeat restored on the field in a January contest that was halted and never completed.

Hamlin was medically approved to return to the NFL in the off-season and made his comeback earlier this season.

"I don't know what to expect," Hamlin told the New York Post. "All I know is I'm walking in with courage, I'm walking in with strength and I'm walking in with my brothers."

Sunday's only other contest matching teams with winning records sends Seattle to Baltimore, where the host Ravens (6-2) and Seahawks (5-2) meet in a battle of division leaders.