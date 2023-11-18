Eagles ready for Chiefs in Super Bowl rematch

(@FahadShabbir)

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) The Philadelphia Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday in a blockbuster rematch of last season's Super Bowl classic that may well turn out to be a preview of next February's NFL championship game.

Nine months after Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes engineered a last-gasp drive to defeat the Eagles 38-35 to clinch victory in Arizona, arguably the two best teams in the NFL will meet again at Arrowhead Stadium.

The fixture is the undisputed highlight of week 11 in the NFL, and is a rare regular-season collision of the two teams who are currently on track to be the top seeds in their respective conferences.

The Chiefs (7-2) have the best winning percentage in the AFC, while the dominant Eagles are leading the NFC standings with an 8-1 record.

Mahomes, who is neck-and-neck with Eagles counterpart Jalen Hurts in the NFL Most Valuable Player stakes, is anticipating another heavyweight showdown.

"They're really good," Mahomes said of the Eagles. "At the end of the day that's the main thing. They have a lot of the same players; they've added some more talent.

"The defensive line is special, one of the best defensive lines I've ever seen. Waves of guys that can come in and play, a mix of veterans and young guys."

The Eagles, meanwhile, head into the game with several players still smarting from last February's agonizing Super Bowl loss, when they let a 10-point half-time lead slip before losing to Harrison Butker's winning field goal with eight seconds remaining.

"For me, it's a little bit more personal," said Eagles tackle Jordan Mailata.

"I'll never forget the feeling of that red and gold confetti falling on my head, and I'll never forget the emotions from that day.

"I haven't even rewatched the film from that game. It's hard for me."