Earliest-ever Heatwave In Greece Closes Athens Acropolis
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2024 | 12:01 AM
The Athens Acropolis, Greece's most visited tourist site, was closed to the public during the hottest hours of Wednesday as the season's earliest-ever heatwave swept the country, prompting school closures and health warnings
Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Athens Acropolis, Greece's most visited tourist site, was closed to the public during the hottest hours of Wednesday as the season's earliest-ever heatwave swept the country, prompting school closures and health warnings.
The UNESCO-listed archaeological site closed from midday to 5:00 pm (0900 to 1400 GMT), with temperatures topping 43 degrees Celsius (109 degrees Fahrenheit) in central Greece.
Temperatures of up to 44 degrees Celsius are expected on Thursday as the phenomenon peaks, with up to 43 degrees forecast in the capital.
Meteorologists have noted this is the earliest heatwave -- which for Greece is temperatures exceeding 38 degrees Celsius for at least three days -- in recorded history.
"This heatwave will go down in history," meteorologist Panos Giannopoulos said on state tv ERT.
"In the 20th century we never had a heatwave before June 19. We have had several in the 21st century, but none before June 15," he said.
The climate crisis and civil protection ministry has warned of a very high risk of fires in the Attica region around Athens.
Schools stayed closed in several regions of the country on Wednesday and will do so again Thursday, including in the capital, while the labour ministry has advised public-sector employees to work from home.
The ministry also ordered a pause from midday to 5:00 pm for outdoor work including food delivery, to Thursday.
Recent Stories
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division
Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-25
Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-25
Increased allocation for SUPARCO reflect country’s commitment to enhance space ..
LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ATC judge
Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehbaz, team: Malik Abrar
Govt allocates Rs 157593 mln under PSDP for provinces, special areas
Budget aims to shield middle, lower classes with key relief measures: says PM Co ..
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to observe Eid holidays from June 17 to 19
More Stories From World
-
Cricket: USA v India T20 World Cup scores2 minutes ago
-
Italy seizes decrepit ship used to lodge G7 police2 minutes ago
-
France mourns loss of 1960s icon Francoise Hardy6 minutes ago
-
Carbon credits protecting forests use flawed calculations: study6 minutes ago
-
Armenia police detain dozens at anti-government protest29 minutes ago
-
Prominent business leader Zain Jeewanjee honoured in New York1 minute ago
-
With Jaishankar's reappointment, no major change in India's China policy anticipated6 minutes ago
-
Nine dead in Russian strike on southern Ukraine: officials6 minutes ago
-
UN inquiry says Israel and Hamas both committed war crimes since October 72 hours ago
-
Macron urges anti-extremist alliance ahead of French polls2 hours ago
-
Production starts at Senegal's first offshore oil field2 hours ago
-
Russian nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Cuba2 hours ago