Open Menu

Earliest-ever Heatwave In Greece Closes Athens Acropolis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2024 | 12:01 AM

Earliest-ever heatwave in Greece closes Athens Acropolis

The Athens Acropolis, Greece's most visited tourist site, was closed to the public during the hottest hours of Wednesday as the season's earliest-ever heatwave swept the country, prompting school closures and health warnings

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Athens Acropolis, Greece's most visited tourist site, was closed to the public during the hottest hours of Wednesday as the season's earliest-ever heatwave swept the country, prompting school closures and health warnings.

The UNESCO-listed archaeological site closed from midday to 5:00 pm (0900 to 1400 GMT), with temperatures topping 43 degrees Celsius (109 degrees Fahrenheit) in central Greece.

Temperatures of up to 44 degrees Celsius are expected on Thursday as the phenomenon peaks, with up to 43 degrees forecast in the capital.

Meteorologists have noted this is the earliest heatwave -- which for Greece is temperatures exceeding 38 degrees Celsius for at least three days -- in recorded history.

"This heatwave will go down in history," meteorologist Panos Giannopoulos said on state tv ERT.

"In the 20th century we never had a heatwave before June 19. We have had several in the 21st century, but none before June 15," he said.

The climate crisis and civil protection ministry has warned of a very high risk of fires in the Attica region around Athens.

Schools stayed closed in several regions of the country on Wednesday and will do so again Thursday, including in the capital, while the labour ministry has advised public-sector employees to work from home.

The ministry also ordered a pause from midday to 5:00 pm for outdoor work including food delivery, to Thursday.

Related Topics

Century Athens Greece SITE June TV From Labour

Recent Stories

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

17 seconds ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

19 seconds ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

3 minutes ago
 Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & ..

Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division

3 minutes ago
 Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation D ..

Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-25

3 minutes ago
 Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior ..

Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-25

3 minutes ago

Increased allocation for SUPARCO reflect country’s commitment to enhance space ..

3 minutes ago
 LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ..

LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ATC judge

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehb ..

Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehbaz, team: Malik Abrar

9 minutes ago
 Govt allocates Rs 157593 mln under PSDP for provi ..

Govt allocates Rs 157593 mln under PSDP for provinces, special areas

9 minutes ago
 Budget aims to shield middle, lower classes with k ..

Budget aims to shield middle, lower classes with key relief measures: says PM Co ..

28 minutes ago
 State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to observe Eid holida ..

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to observe Eid holidays from June 17 to 19

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World