Early Bird Booking Back Turkey's Tourism Target

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 03:59 PM

Early bird booking back Turkey's tourism target

ANTALYA,TURKEY (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :A rising tide of early-bird bookings over the last three months put Turkey on track for $40 billion in tourism revenues this year, a new high, an industry group leader said on Wednesday.

Buoyed by work to boost the amount spent per visitor rather than simply attracting more people, tourism revenues are expected to soar 15% in 2020, Sururi Corabatir, head of the Turkish Hoteliers Federation, told Anadolu Agency.

Turkey last year attracted nearly 52 million tourists and earned $34.52 billion, hitting historical highs, according to official figures. "We closed out last year with tourism income of $660 per person and this year I expect $700," said Corabatir.

"This will increase tourism income up $5 to billion. "Tourism has become a significant sector globally, and in light of this Turkey is giving it support, he added.

