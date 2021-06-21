UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Early COVID-19 Lockdown Lifting 'Unlikely' Despite Vaccine Rush - UK Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 02:10 PM

Early COVID-19 Lockdown Lifting 'Unlikely' Despite Vaccine Rush - UK Minister

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) UK business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Monday that it is very "unlikely" the government would lift the remaining COVID-19 restrictions in England any time sooner than July 19, despite the opening of the vaccination program to all adults in the United Kingdom.

"It could be before but I think that is unlikely. Generally, we have stuck to the dates we have set," Kwarteng told Sky news broadcaster, advising people to "look to the 19 of July," which was the new deadline set by Prime Minister Boris Johnson after a surge of coronavirus cases associated to the Delta variant first identified in India forced the government to postpone 'Freedom Day' originally set for June 21.

The opening of the vaccination program to all remaining adults on Friday and the overwhelming response from young people to the call had raised hopes that Johnson could lift all legal COVID-19 social distancing rules on July 5.

According to the National Health Service, more than one million vaccine appointments were arranged over Friday and Saturday through its booking service, with hundreds of young people queuing outside vaccination centers.

As of Sunday, 31.3 million people in the UK had had the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccines being offered in the country - AstraZeneca/Oxford, Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna -, while 81.6 percent of the 53 million adults living in the country had already received at least one dose.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Business Young United Kingdom June July Sunday All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

No safe heavens for Talibans in Pakistan, says Sha ..

19 minutes ago

US should find political solution before leaving A ..

39 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis attempted attack on Khamis Mu ..

56 minutes ago

Mufti Aziz handed over to police on four-day physi ..

1 hour ago

‘I’m ashamed of what I did,’ Mufti Aziz-ur-R ..

2 hours ago

India reports 53,256 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.