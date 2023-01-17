Early diagnosis enables Turkish woman with Turner syndrome to achieve her dreams

Born with Turner syndrome, which causes short height, heart and bone diseases and reduced life expectancy, Ece Belginer Ergir leads a healthier life by virtue of early diagnosis

IZMIR, Trkiye, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ):Born with Turner syndrome, which causes short height, heart and bone diseases and reduced life expectancy, Ece Belginer Ergir leads a healthier life by virtue of early diagnosis.

Ergir's family took her to the Medical Faculty of Istanbul Capa after realizing that Ece, whose birth length was 43 centimeters (16.9 inches), had stopped growing taller during her infancy.

She was only 3 years old when doctors at Istanbul Capa diagnosed her with Turner syndrome, which affects only females.

Thanks to regular medical follow-ups, Ergir's doctors managed to protect her from bone and internal organ damage, and their strict supervision enabled her to grow to 155 centimeters (5.

08 feet) during her university years.

After graduating from the Textile Technologies Department of Yalova University, she got a job in a call center of a bank and tied the knot with her associate Mustafa Ergir eight years ago in Izmir.

Happily married, Ece, 31, recalls the discrimination she suffered from her close relatives during her childhood due to having Turner syndrome and now she continues to serve as a beacon of hope for girls and women struggling with the condition.