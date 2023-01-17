UrduPoint.com

Early Diagnosis Enables Turkish Woman With Turner Syndrome To Achieve Her Dreams

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2023 | 05:21 PM

Early diagnosis enables Turkish woman with Turner syndrome to achieve her dreams

Born with Turner syndrome, which causes short height, heart and bone diseases and reduced life expectancy, Ece Belginer Ergir leads a healthier life by virtue of early diagnosis

IZMIR, Trkiye, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ):Born with Turner syndrome, which causes short height, heart and bone diseases and reduced life expectancy, Ece Belginer Ergir leads a healthier life by virtue of early diagnosis.

Ergir's family took her to the Medical Faculty of Istanbul Capa after realizing that Ece, whose birth length was 43 centimeters (16.9 inches), had stopped growing taller during her infancy.

She was only 3 years old when doctors at Istanbul Capa diagnosed her with Turner syndrome, which affects only females.

Thanks to regular medical follow-ups, Ergir's doctors managed to protect her from bone and internal organ damage, and their strict supervision enabled her to grow to 155 centimeters (5.

08 feet) during her university years.

After graduating from the Textile Technologies Department of Yalova University, she got a job in a call center of a bank and tied the knot with her associate Mustafa Ergir eight years ago in Izmir.

Happily married, Ece, 31, recalls the discrimination she suffered from her close relatives during her childhood due to having Turner syndrome and now she continues to serve as a beacon of hope for girls and women struggling with the condition.

Related Topics

Married Job Bank Izmir Istanbul Women Textile Family From

Recent Stories

Ukraine says 22 missing after Dnipro strike, 44 de ..

Ukraine says 22 missing after Dnipro strike, 44 dead

4 minutes ago
 Transfer, posting notified in Karachi

Transfer, posting notified in Karachi

9 minutes ago
 128,000 women provided financial aid during 2022

128,000 women provided financial aid during 2022

9 minutes ago
 People to celebrate 'salvation day' after KP assem ..

People to celebrate 'salvation day' after KP assembly dissolution: Khyber Pakhtu ..

9 minutes ago
 Anti polio campaign continues in Kurram amid tight ..

Anti polio campaign continues in Kurram amid tight security

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) holds ..

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) holds solo retrospective show, boo ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.