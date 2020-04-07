Early Easing of Coronavirus Restrictions May Cause Second Wave of Infections - WHO

The World Health Organization warns that premature lifting of restrictions aimed at slowing down the spread of the new coronavirus may cause the disease to resurge, the UN health agency's spokesman said Tuesday

"One of the most important parts is not to let go of the measures too early in order not to have a fall back again," Christian Lindmeier said at a briefing in Geneva.

He added that each country would decide separately whether to ease the social distancing and other measures designed to combat COVID-19 after assessing all risks.

The warning comes as several European countries, including Austria and Denmark, are weighing plans to start rolling back curbs on public life after seeing the number of daily infections decrease.