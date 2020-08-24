UrduPoint.com
Early Findings Pointing To Navalny's Poisoning With Cholinesterase Inhibitors - Hospital

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 08:14 PM

Early Findings Pointing to Navalny's Poisoning With Cholinesterase Inhibitors - Hospital

German doctors believe that Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny was poisoned, with early clinical finding pointing to cholinesterase inhibitors, but concrete substance is still unknown, the press service of the Charite hospital in Berlin said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) German doctors believe that Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny was poisoned, with early clinical finding pointing to cholinesterase inhibitors, but concrete substance is still unknown, the press service of the Charite hospital in Berlin said on Monday.

"The doctors thoroughly examined the patient upon his arrival.

Clinical findings point to intoxication with a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors. The specific substance is not yet known, and further extensive analysis has been initiated," the press release read.

The clinic added that Navalny was still in medically induced coma. "The patient is in the intensive care unit and is still in induced coma. His health condition is severe, but at present there is no acute threat to his life," the press release read.

