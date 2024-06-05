Early Fires An Ominous Greek Summer Warning: Experts
Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 01:20 PM
Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) A year after one of Greece's worst wildfire seasons left over 20 people dead, a record-breaking warm winter and high spring temperatures are raising fears of another fierce summer.
According to the National Observatory of Athens, fires in 2023 consumed nearly 175,000 hectares (432,000 acres) of forest and farmland in Greece after a two-week heatwave, the longest on record.
The peak temperature was 46.4 degrees Celsius (115.5 Fahrenheit) in the Peloponnese port of Gythio.
"We know we will have a very difficult summer," civil protection minister Vassilis Kikilias told AFP in an interview.
"No one can predict exactly the conditions we will face. But whatever the conditions, we are obliged to fight hard," he said.
