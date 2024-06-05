Early Fires An Ominous Greek Summer Warning: Experts
Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2024 | 03:00 PM
Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) A year after one of Greece's worst wildfire seasons left over 20 people dead, a record-breaking warm winter and high spring temperatures are raising fears of another fierce summer.
According to the National Observatory of Athens, fires in 2023 consumed nearly 175,000 hectares (432,000 acres) of forest and farmland in Greece after a two-week heatwave, the longest on record.
The peak temperature was 46.4 degrees Celsius (115.5 Fahrenheit) in the Peloponnese port of Gythio.
"We know we will have a very difficult summer," civil protection minister Vassilis Kikilias told AFP in an interview.
"No one can predict exactly the conditions we will face. But whatever the conditions, we are obliged to fight hard," he said.
Last year's summer was followed by Greece's "warmest winter on record" and April turned out higher-than-normal temperatures too, said National Observatory research director Costas Lagouvardos.
Statistically, that is not a good sign.
"We find that during years of sustained high temperatures, which also means drought, we have large wildfires," Lagouvardos told AFP at the observatory's headquarters on Mount Penteli, overlooking the capital.
Recent Stories
Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma Bukhari
PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Pakistan
Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport
Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plastic bags
Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy
Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opening match
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024
SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation in KP
IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Islamabad
UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Palestinians in occupied West Ba ..
India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadian soil too, report reveals
More Stories From World
-
Top UN humanitarian official laments global failure to resolve conflicts, uphold Charter23 minutes ago
-
South Africa minister charged in vast corruption probe33 minutes ago
-
Australia's fearsome 'dinosaur bird' stares down extinction43 minutes ago
-
Higher turnout in Indian-occupied Kashmir polls reflect rejection of Modi's polices: Fai52 minutes ago
-
'Whole family cried': New gene therapy offers hope for deaf kids52 minutes ago
-
Garcia late show helps Spain qualify for Euro 20251 hour ago
-
India's Modi in talks with allies after close election win1 hour ago
-
Pakistani pilgrims commend govt. for comprehensive hajj arrangements in Saudi Arabia1 hour ago
-
Early fires an ominous Greek summer warning: experts2 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks end lower2 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks open lower2 hours ago
-
Djokovic withdrawal shakes up French Open as Swiatek roars into semis2 hours ago