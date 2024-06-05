Open Menu

Early Fires An Ominous Greek Summer Warning: Experts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2024 | 06:55 PM

Early fires an ominous Greek summer warning: experts

A year after one of Greece's worst wildfire seasons left over 20 people dead, a record-breaking warm winter and high spring temperatures are raising fears of another fierce summer

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) A year after one of Greece's worst wildfire seasons left over 20 people dead, a record-breaking warm winter and high spring temperatures are raising fears of another fierce summer.

According to the National Observatory of Athens, fires in 2023 consumed nearly 175,000 hectares (432,000 acres) of forest and farmland in Greece after a two-week heatwave, the longest on record.

The peak temperature was 46.4 degrees Celsius (115.5 Fahrenheit) in the Peloponnese port of Gythio.

"We know we will have a very difficult summer," civil protection minister Vassilis Kikilias told AFP in an interview.

"No one can predict exactly the conditions we will face.

But whatever the conditions, we are obliged to fight hard," he said.

Last year's summer was followed by Greece's "warmest winter on record" and April turned out higher-than-normal temperatures too, said National Observatory research director Costas Lagouvardos.

Statistically, that is not a good sign.

"We find that during years of sustained high temperatures, which also means drought, we have large wildfires," Lagouvardos told AFP at the observatory's headquarters on Mount Penteli, overlooking the capital.

Record high temperatures were recorded in Greece during the first week of June, with the mercury hitting 39.3 Celsius (102.7 Fahrenheit), according to the meteo.gr website.

