Early Holiday, More Fans: Philippines Schools Adapt To Climate Change
Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2025 | 10:00 AM
Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Kindergarten teacher Lolita Akim fires up five standing fans with three more at the ready as she fights to hold the attention of her pint-sized pupils in Manila's soaring heat.
Last year, heatwaves forced millions of children in the Philippines out of school. It was the first time that soaring temperatures had caused widespread class suspensions, prompting a series of changes.
This school year started two months earlier than usual, so the term ends before peak heat in May. Classes have been rearranged to keep children out of the midday heat, and schools are equipped with fans and water stations.
The moves are examples of how countries are adapting to the higher temperatures caused by climate change, often with limited resources.
As a teacher, Akim is on the frontlines of the battle to keep her young charges safe and engaged.
"In this weather, they get drenched in sweat; they become uneasy and stand up often. Getting them to pay attention is more difficult," she said of the five-year-olds in her care at the Senator Benigno S. Aquino Elementary School.
Some six million students lost up to two weeks' worth of classroom learning last year as temperatures hit a record 38.8 degrees Celsius (101.
4 degrees Fahrenheit), according to the education department.
Schools reported cases of heat exhaustion, nose bleeds and hospitalisations as students struggled through lessons in classrooms without air conditioning.
Scientists say that extreme heat is a clear marker of climate change, caused largely by burning fossil fuels like coal, oil and gas.
Last year's heat was further exacerbated by the seasonal El Nino phenomenon.
But even this year, nearly half Manila's schools were forced to close for two days in March when the heat index -- a measure of temperature and humidity -- hit "danger" levels.
"We've been reporting (the heat index) since 2011, but it's only been recently that it's become exceptionally warm," national weather service specialist Wilmer Agustin told AFP, attributing it to "El Nino and climate change".
This year, conditions in most of the country will range between "extreme caution" and "danger" on the government's heat alert system, he said, "especially in April and May".
On Friday, scores of schools in Manila were shuttered as temperatures were expected to hit 34C, while the national weather service said the heat index for at least five provinces would hit the danger level.
Recent Stories
Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From World
-
Football: Italian Serie A table5 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result5 hours ago
-
Rybakina powers Kazakhstan into Billie Jean King Cup finals5 hours ago
-
McIlroy, DeChambeau charge as Rose clings to Masters lead5 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table5 hours ago
-
Tennis: Billie Jean King Cup results - update6 hours ago
-
Gaza rescuers say family of 10 killed in Israel strike6 hours ago
-
Frustrated families await news days after 221 killed in Dominican club disaster6 hours ago
-
Bomb blast outside offices of Greece rail accident company6 hours ago
-
Trump admin rejects judge's order to provide update on wrongly deported migrant6 hours ago
-
NY helicopter crash victims were celebrating birthday6 hours ago
-
Six arrested for murder of notorious Inter Milan ultra6 hours ago