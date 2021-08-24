UrduPoint.com

Early Parliamentary Elections In Iraq May Be Postponed - Source

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi may postpone early parliamentary elections scheduled for October if influential Shiite politician Muqtada al-Sadr does not abandon his decision to boycott them, an Iraqi political source told Sputnik.

"The refusal of the al-Sadr bloc to participate will push Al-Kadhimi not to support the holding of elections on the set date of October 10, since the al-Sadr bloc supports Al-Kadhimi," the source said.

According to the source, if the elections are still held, other Shiite political forces in parliament - the State of Law and Fatah alliances, as well as Sunni and Kurdish factions will be able to agree on the appointment of a new prime minister.

"I believe there will be no elections without the participation of the al-Sadr bloc," the source said.

