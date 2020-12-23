UrduPoint.com
Early Parliamentary Elections In Israel To Be Held March 23, 2021 - Knesset Speaker Levin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 03:40 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Speaker of Israel's Knesset (unicameral parliament) Yariv Levin said early parliamentary elections in the country would take place on March 23, 2021.

"The Knesset is currently dissolving. Elections to the 24th Knesset will be held on March 23, 2021," Levin said at a meeting, broadcast by the official Knesset tv channel.

