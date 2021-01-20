UrduPoint.com
Early Parliamentary Elections In Moldova Can Unlock EU Funding - President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 10:20 PM

Early Parliamentary Elections in Moldova Can Unlock EU Funding - President

Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Wednesday that the early parliamentary elections in Moldova would allow the country to unblock funding from the European Union

Chisinau (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Wednesday that the early parliamentary elections in Moldova would allow the country to unblock funding from the European Union.

From January 18-19, the president paid a two-day working visit to Brussels, where she met with senior European officials and discussed the supply of the coronavirus vaccines and financial support for Moldova from the EU.

"Early parliamentary elections should be held as soon as possible, then Moldova can receive the necessary financial assistance from the EU. We must have a stable and responsible parliamentary majority. When it happens, all EU funds will be unblocked, and Moldovan citizens will receive much more assistance," Sandu said at a briefing.

The president added that Brussels would decide within the next few months on bilateral assistance to Moldova for seven years and on assistance under the Eastern Partnership for 10 years. According to Sandu, Moldova could soon receive 21.4 million Euros (about $26 million) from the Support Program to Police Reform and 15 million euros (about $18 million) as a grant.

The loan agreement between the Moldovan government and the EU was signed in July 2020. According to the agreement, Moldova should receive a loan of 100 million euros (about $121 million) in two tranches, but the allocation of funds depends on political stability and success in implementing reforms.

