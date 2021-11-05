UrduPoint.com

Early Parliamentary Elections In Portugal To Be Held On January 30 - President

Sumaira FH 26 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 01:30 AM

Early Parliamentary Elections in Portugal to Be Held on January 30 - President

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) Portugal will hold early parliamentary elections on January 30, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said on Thursday.

"I decided to dissolve the Assembly of the Republic (the parliament) and hold elections on January 30, 2022 ...

As always, only the Portuguese people are the guarantee of Portugal's future at the decisive moments," the president said in an address, as broadcast by state-run RTP tv channel.

In late October, the parliament voted against the 2022 draft budget prepared by the government. De Sousa has warned that the failure to approve the draft budget would lead to snap elections. The Portuguese State Council approved the dissolution of parliament on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Assembly Parliament Budget Lead Portugal January October TV Government

Recent Stories

2 robbers snatched Rs 11 million from a citizen

2 robbers snatched Rs 11 million from a citizen

45 minutes ago
 Air Canada boss in hot water over lack of French p ..

Air Canada boss in hot water over lack of French proficiency

45 minutes ago
 Yorkshire suspended from staging England cricket m ..

Yorkshire suspended from staging England cricket matches after racism row

1 hour ago
 India trying to portray false sense of normalcy, d ..

India trying to portray false sense of normalcy, development in IIOJK: FO

1 hour ago
 Houthis' Ballistic Missile Hits Residential Area i ..

Houthis' Ballistic Missile Hits Residential Area in Yemen's Marib - Source

1 hour ago
 French President receives UAE ambassador&#039;s cr ..

French President receives UAE ambassador&#039;s credentials

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.