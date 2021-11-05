Early Parliamentary Elections in Portugal to Be Held on January 30 - President

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) Portugal will hold early parliamentary elections on January 30, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said on Thursday.

"I decided to dissolve the Assembly of the Republic (the parliament) and hold elections on January 30, 2022 ...

As always, only the Portuguese people are the guarantee of Portugal's future at the decisive moments," the president said in an address, as broadcast by state-run RTP tv channel.

In late October, the parliament voted against the 2022 draft budget prepared by the government. De Sousa has warned that the failure to approve the draft budget would lead to snap elections. The Portuguese State Council approved the dissolution of parliament on Wednesday.