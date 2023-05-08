Early Presidential Election in Uzbekistan Scheduled for July 9, 2023 - Decree

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) Uzbekistan will hold an early presidential election on July 9, a decree by incumbent Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Mirziyoyev signed a constitutional law allowing the head of state to announce early presidential election, which must be held within two months after the announcement.

"According to Articles 110 and 128 of the Uzbek Constitution and Article 66 of Uzbekistan's Election Code, to schedule the early election of Uzbekistan's President for July 9, 2023," the decree published on the president's official Telegram channel read.