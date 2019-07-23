UrduPoint.com
Early Results of Ukraine Elections Show Further Defeat for Poroshenko - Lega Party Member

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Preliminary results of Sunday's snap parliamentary elections in Ukraine demonstrate a further defeat for the country's former president, Petro Poroshenko, and his European Solidarity party, Gianmatteo Ferrari, a member of Italy's Lega party and secretary of Lombardy-Russia association, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

With 95 percent of votes counted, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party won 43.13 percent of the vote, while Poroshenko's party gained 8.12 percent.

"It is clear and evident that this further defeat for Poroshenko and his party shows that the Ukrainian people are tired of the senseless politics that see 'brothers against brothers' and I am referring to the absurd Donbas war resulting from the 2014 Maidan coup. I hope the new president is more reasonable," Ferrari said.

He stressed that, with its geographical position, Ukraine could serve as a bridge between Russia and the European Union.

"A bridge of peace, dialogue and trade. Instead of being a war ground. I hope the new president understands that we all win with peace, while with the war we all lose," Ferrari noted, expressing hope that the Ukraine-Russia relationship will improve.

Zelenskyy won a landslide victory over Poroshenko in the April 21 presidential election.

The conflict in Donbas started in 2014, when Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics that refused to recognize the new government in Kiev, which came to power after what they considered to be a coup. In February 2015, the warring parties signed the Minsk peace accords to end the hostilities in the region, but the situation has remained tense, with both parties accusing each other of ceasefire violations.

