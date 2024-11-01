Early Results Show Botswana Governing Party Losing Six-decade Rule
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2024 | 09:10 AM
Gaborone, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi's party suffered a resounding defeat in general elections, according to preliminary tallies Friday, losing its nearly six-decade grip on power of the diamond-rich country.
Reporting from counting centres showed that three opposition parties had together won 31 of 61 seats in the national legislature at Wednesday's elections, according to an AFP tally, meaning Masisi's Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) had no chance of taking a majority.
The results are expected to be confirmed by the Independent Electoral Commission later Friday.
More than one million people were registered to vote on Wednesday, from a population of 2.6 million, with concerns about unemployment and mismanagement in Masisi's first term a leading complaint in the arid nation.
The BDP, which has ruled since independence from Britain in 1966, only won a single seat so far, according to AFP's tally of reporting early Friday, with counting still underway.
Leading the opposition camp was the left-leaning opposition Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), headed by Harvard-educated human rights lawyer and presidential candidate Duma Boko, with 19 seats.
This was followed by seven for the Botswana Congress Party and five for the Botswana Patriotic Front.
Under Botswana's election system, the first party to take 31 of the 61 parliamentary seats will be declared the winner and install its candidate as president. In the lead-up to the vote, commentators had raised the possibility of Botswana's first hung parliament.
Recent Stories
Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..
Why have Spain floods killed so many?
Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..
PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition
Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of trade
Innovation, policy for advancing right to food highlighted in World Food Day eve ..
UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Israel’s ban on UNRWA
Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatrees at State Guest House
Formation of Judicial Commission in next week: Rana Sanaullah
Pakistan’s solar boom gains momentum amid rising electricity costs
PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of PBA
More Stories From World
-
Some defiant south Lebanese stay put in face of Israeli fire29 seconds ago
-
Strikes hit south Beirut after Israeli evacuation orders: Lebanon news agency44 seconds ago
-
Alcaraz suffers Paris Masters shock as race for Turin heats up21 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Paris Masters results - collated21 minutes ago
-
Shelf-sharing seeks to save bookstores in Japan21 minutes ago
-
Bolivia's breadbasket squeezed by pro-Morales blockades31 minutes ago
-
Chad's army accused of killing 'scores' of fishermen in Nigeria: local sources31 minutes ago
-
Deadly Spain floods held up as warning at nature protection summit31 minutes ago
-
Apple narrowly beats estimates with boost from iPhone sales31 minutes ago
-
Summit to save nature enters final day with disagreement on funding50 minutes ago
-
Alcaraz suffers Paris Masters shock as race for Turin heats up51 minutes ago
-
Amazon results beat expectations, powered by cloud51 minutes ago