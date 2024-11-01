Open Menu

Early Results Show Botswana Governing Party Losing Six-decade Rule

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2024 | 09:10 AM

Gaborone, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi's party suffered a resounding defeat in general elections, according to preliminary tallies Friday, losing its nearly six-decade grip on power of the diamond-rich country.

Reporting from counting centres showed that three opposition parties had together won 31 of 61 seats in the national legislature at Wednesday's elections, according to an AFP tally, meaning Masisi's Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) had no chance of taking a majority.

The results are expected to be confirmed by the Independent Electoral Commission later Friday.

More than one million people were registered to vote on Wednesday, from a population of 2.6 million, with concerns about unemployment and mismanagement in Masisi's first term a leading complaint in the arid nation.

The BDP, which has ruled since independence from Britain in 1966, only won a single seat so far, according to AFP's tally of reporting early Friday, with counting still underway.

Leading the opposition camp was the left-leaning opposition Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), headed by Harvard-educated human rights lawyer and presidential candidate Duma Boko, with 19 seats.

This was followed by seven for the Botswana Congress Party and five for the Botswana Patriotic Front.

Under Botswana's election system, the first party to take 31 of the 61 parliamentary seats will be declared the winner and install its candidate as president. In the lead-up to the vote, commentators had raised the possibility of Botswana's first hung parliament.

