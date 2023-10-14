Early results signal defeat for Australian Indigenous rights referendum

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) The first polls have closed in Australia's bitterly fought referendum on Indigenous rights, with early results suggesting voters are set to reject reforms to the 122-year-old constitution.

Almost 18 million Australians registered to vote in Saturday's landmark referendum on constitutional changes to acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders for the first time.

The proposed reforms would also create an Indigenous "Voice" to Parliament -- to weigh laws that affect those communities and help address profound social and economic inequality.

More than 230 years since the first British penal ships anchored in Sydney, the centre-left government proposed the reforms as a step towards racial reconciliation -- a reckoning with Australia's bloody colonial past.

But instead, it has sparked a deeply rancorous and racially-tinged debate that exposed a gulf between First Nations people and the white majority.

With almost a fifth of the 8,253 polling places reporting, the "No" campaign was leading "Yes" by 58 to 42 percent.

Australia's First Nations peoples have lived on the continent for more than 60,000 years.

Today, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people make up less than four percent of the population but are much more likely to be sick, imprisoned or to die young than their wealthier white compatriots.