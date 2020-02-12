Early to Say 2nd Bomb Explosion in Amsterdam Postal Office Related to Threats - Police

It is too early to conclude that the second letter bomb explosion in the building of the Amsterdam's postal company was related to the threatening messages that the company had received previously, the Dutch police's spokesman in Limburg told Sputnik on Wednesday

AMSTERDAM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) It is too early to conclude that the second letter bomb explosion in the building of the Amsterdam's postal company was related to the threatening messages that the company had received previously, the Dutch police's spokesman in Limburg told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Two bomb explosions happened in the building, located in western Amsterdam, earlier in he day, resulting in no injuries. Dutch police spokesman Ruben Sprong told Sputnik that the company had received threatening messages prior to the incident.

"No one was hurt, the police do not suspect anyone until now and no one has been arrested, the police are still investigating the incident and it is too early to say that the incident in Amsterdam is also related to what happened here or to the threat messages received by the post office about two months ago, investigations are still going on and we are waiting the results of these investigations," the spokesman said.