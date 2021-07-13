Early Voters in Finnish Elections Make Up 60% of Participants Amid Lowest Turnout

(@FahadShabbir)

Finland has recorded its lowest voter turnout since 1945 with only 55.1% of the citizens casting votes in the municipal elections held on June 14, while the number of early voters exceeded the number of regular voters for the first time, Official Statistics of Finland (OSF) revealed on Tuesday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) Finland has recorded its lowest voter turnout since 1945 with only 55.1% of the citizens casting votes in the municipal elections held on June 14, while the number of early voters exceeded the number of regular voters for the first time, Official Statistics of Finland (OSF) revealed on Tuesday.

"The voter turnout in the elections was 55.1 per cent, which was the lowest since the 1945 Municipal elections. Clearly over one-half (60.0%) of those who voted cast their votes in advance," the OSF report read.

Early voters represented 33.

1% of those eligible to vote. Early voting appeared to be the most popular with retirees, 45.1% of which made their choice early. The highest turnout was recorded among those aged 73, while the most active early voters were people aged 75.

Early voting is extremely widespread in Finland. Usually, it lasts 7-10 days and conclude one week before the elections day. At the latest municipal elections opposition conservative National Coalition Party won with 21.4%. Newly elected municipal representatives are due to start their four-year term on August 1.