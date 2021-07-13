UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Early Voters In Finnish Elections Make Up 60% Of Participants Amid Lowest Turnout

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 02:53 PM

Early Voters in Finnish Elections Make Up 60% of Participants Amid Lowest Turnout

Finland has recorded its lowest voter turnout since 1945 with only 55.1% of the citizens casting votes in the municipal elections held on June 14, while the number of early voters exceeded the number of regular voters for the first time, Official Statistics of Finland (OSF) revealed on Tuesday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) Finland has recorded its lowest voter turnout since 1945 with only 55.1% of the citizens casting votes in the municipal elections held on June 14, while the number of early voters exceeded the number of regular voters for the first time, Official Statistics of Finland (OSF) revealed on Tuesday.

"The voter turnout in the elections was 55.1 per cent, which was the lowest since the 1945 Municipal elections. Clearly over one-half (60.0%) of those who voted cast their votes in advance," the OSF report read.

Early voters represented 33.

1% of those eligible to vote. Early voting appeared to be the most popular with retirees, 45.1% of which made their choice early. The highest turnout was recorded among those aged 73, while the most active early voters were people aged 75.

Early voting is extremely widespread in Finland. Usually, it lasts 7-10 days and conclude one week before the elections day. At the latest municipal elections opposition conservative National Coalition Party won with 21.4%. Newly elected municipal representatives are due to start their four-year term on August 1.

Related Topics

Vote Finland June August Opposition

Recent Stories

Kamyab Jawan app on cards to improve communication ..

23 seconds ago

Russia Makes All Efforts to Provide Aid to Donbas ..

25 seconds ago

UK gov't confirms lifting of most COVID-19 restric ..

27 seconds ago

UN rights council urges 'verifiable withdrawal' of ..

28 seconds ago

UK reports another 34,471 corona-virus cases

30 seconds ago

Canada's investment in building construction down ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.