Early Voting Begins for Key US Senate Races in State of Georgia - Governor

Early in-person voting has begun for two US Senate races in the state of Georgia, Governor Brian Kemp said in a statement on Monday

"Advance voting for the January 5th Run-Off Election is underway and it's time to Get Out The Vote for Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue," Kemp said via Twitter.

"Advance voting for the January 5th Run-Off Election is underway and it's time to Get Out The Vote for Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue," Kemp said via Twitter.

Democrats must win both Senate races if they want to control the upper chamber of Congress.

Two victories on January 5th would split the Senate 50-50 and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, once sworn in, would become the president of the chamber, giving her the tie-breaking vote.

More Stories From World

