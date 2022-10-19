Early Voting Data in US Midterm Elections Match 2018 Turnout Figures - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Early voting data for the US midterm elections show that Americans are casting ballots at similar rates seen in the 2018 midterms, which marked the highest turnout in decades, CNN reported on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Early voting data for the US midterm elections show that Americans are casting ballots at similar rates seen in the 2018 midterms, which marked the highest turnout in decades, CNN reported on Wednesday.

Nearly 2.5 million people in the United States have already cast ballots, the report said, citing data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist.

Pre-election voting in 30 US states for which both 2018 and 2022 data is available shows that this year's turnout is on par with 2018, the report said.

Voters are beginning to cast ballots in key swing states, including Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, the report said.

More than 131,000 people voted during the first day of early voting in Georgia on Monday. That figure is nearly double that on the first-day of early voting in Georgia in 2018, the report said.

A significant majority of returned ballots in Pennsylvania, 72%, are from Democrats. The figure is down from 78% at this point in the 2020 election cycle, but demonstrates Democrats' historic tendency to vote in advance more than Republicans, the report added.