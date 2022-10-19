UrduPoint.com

Early Voting Data In US Midterm Elections Match 2018 Turnout Figures - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2022 | 09:06 PM

Early Voting Data in US Midterm Elections Match 2018 Turnout Figures - Reports

Early voting data for the US midterm elections show that Americans are casting ballots at similar rates seen in the 2018 midterms, which marked the highest turnout in decades, CNN reported on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Early voting data for the US midterm elections show that Americans are casting ballots at similar rates seen in the 2018 midterms, which marked the highest turnout in decades, CNN reported on Wednesday.

Nearly 2.5 million people in the United States have already cast ballots, the report said, citing data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist.

Pre-election voting in 30 US states for which both 2018 and 2022 data is available shows that this year's turnout is on par with 2018, the report said.

Voters are beginning to cast ballots in key swing states, including Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, the report said.

More than 131,000 people voted during the first day of early voting in Georgia on Monday. That figure is nearly double that on the first-day of early voting in Georgia in 2018, the report said.

A significant majority of returned ballots in Pennsylvania, 72%, are from Democrats. The figure is down from 78% at this point in the 2020 election cycle, but demonstrates Democrats' historic tendency to vote in advance more than Republicans, the report added.

Related Topics

Election Vote Georgia United States Democrats 2018 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Agri scientists should make concerted efforts to i ..

Agri scientists should make concerted efforts to increase productivity: Rana Tan ..

40 seconds ago
 Fed Urdu University holds dialogue on Transgender ..

Fed Urdu University holds dialogue on Transgender Act

42 seconds ago
 Sindh University organized singing competition

Sindh University organized singing competition

43 seconds ago
 WHO provides assistance to establish medical camps ..

WHO provides assistance to establish medical camps in Sindh

45 seconds ago
 DQCB refers 25 cases to drug court

DQCB refers 25 cases to drug court

47 seconds ago
 Khurram stresses need for increasing reliance on r ..

Khurram stresses need for increasing reliance on renewable, transforming energy ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.