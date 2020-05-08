Early Voting in Belarus Presidential Election to Be Held on August 4-8 - CEC

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Belarus said on Friday that the early voting in the country's presidential election would take place from August 4-8, while results should be ready by August 19.

The head of the commission, Lidia Yermoshina, invited the lawmakers at their extraordinary session earlier in the day to choose August 9 as the date of the vote.

The Belarusian lower house supported this offer and scheduled the presidential election for August 9. The commission posted on its website a schedule of events to prepare for the election.

"Organization of early voting [that will take place] from August 4 to August 8, 2020 inclusively," the schedule said.

The document also specifies the terms for local commissions' formation. Thus, territorial ones must be formed no later than May 20, and precinct ones by June 24.