Early Voting in Presidential Election Starts in Belarus

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Polling places for casting ballots in the presidential election have opened in most regions of Belarus for citizens unable to vote during the national election day on August 9, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Early voting will take place from August 4 to August 8. Polling places will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (from 07:00 to 11:00 GMT) and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The voting is taking place in the presence of at least two members of the precinct election commission at the commission's office. According to the Belarusian Central Election Commission, more than 6.8 million citizens will be able to vote in the current presidential elections, including 5,319 people currently residing abroad.

A total of 5,767 polling places have been set up for the vote, including 44 in Belarusian embassies and consulates in 36 foreign countries. However, early voting is not being held in sanatoriums, preventoriums, hospitals and other health organizations providing medical care in stationary conditions.

The presidential election in Belarus is scheduled for August 9, five people are registered as candidates, including the current head of state, Alexander Lukashenko. The campaigning started on July 14 and will last until August 8.