Early Voting in US Presidential Election Crosses 50Mln Mark - Elections Project

More than 50 million people have voted early so far in the US presidential election although the official main polling date is not until November 3, the US Elections Project announced on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) More than 50 million people have voted early so far in the US presidential election although the official main polling date is not until November 3, the US Elections Project announced on Friday.

The total number of early votes stood at 50,312,171, the Elections Project said.

Of those, 35,079,446, or more than 70 percent, were in the form of mail-in ballots, the Elections Project said.

Only 15,232,725 people, or around 30 percent, less than half the mail-in number, had voted in person so far, it added.

However, some US states do not differentiate between mail ballots and in-person votes, the Elections Project cautioned.