UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Early Voting In US Presidential Election Crosses 50Mln Mark - Elections Project

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 08:03 PM

Early Voting in US Presidential Election Crosses 50Mln Mark - Elections Project

More than 50 million people have voted early so far in the US presidential election although the official main polling date is not until November 3, the US Elections Project announced on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) More than 50 million people have voted early so far in the US presidential election although the official main polling date is not until November 3, the US Elections Project announced on Friday.

The total number of early votes stood at 50,312,171, the Elections Project said.

Of those, 35,079,446, or more than 70 percent, were in the form of mail-in ballots, the Elections Project said.

Only 15,232,725 people, or around 30 percent, less than half the mail-in number, had voted in person so far, it added.

However, some US states do not differentiate between mail ballots and in-person votes, the Elections Project cautioned.

Related Topics

Election November Million

Recent Stories

Turkey's Demand of Russian Gas to Remain High Desp ..

3 minutes ago

Nine Kissan platforms set up in district to facili ..

3 minutes ago

Five killed in firing

3 minutes ago

Israel, Sudan Reach Preliminary Agreement to Norma ..

5 minutes ago

Pharmaceuticals has huge export potential: LCCI

5 minutes ago

France Unlikely to Expel Suspected Terrorists Amid ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.