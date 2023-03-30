Early Warning Military Satellite Launch Aborts 3 Seconds Before Liftoff - SpaceX

UrduPoint.com

March 30, 2023

SpaceX engineers aborted the planned launch of 10 military early warning and communications satellites into low earth orbit (LEO) from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California only three seconds before liftoff on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) SpaceX engineers aborted the planned launch of 10 military early warning and communications satellites into low earth orbit (LEO) from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California only three seconds before liftoff on Thursday.

The Falcon 9 booster was to carry the Space Development Agency's (SDA) Tranche 0 mission to LEO from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg to serve a part of SDA's Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture, a new layered network of 28 planned satellites that will provide global military communication and missile warning and tracking capabilities, SpaceX said. No reason for the abort was given.

