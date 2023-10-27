Earnings help stocks resist despite sticky inflation

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Stocks traded mixed on Friday as blockbuster earnings from Amazon and Intel fuelled hope of a tech bounce despite a report showing persistent US inflation.

Wall Street opened mostly higher, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq rising 1.0 percent and the S&P 500 also rising. The blue-chip Dow opened flat before sliding lower.

Both Amazon and Intel beat expectations in earnings reports released after the close of trading on Thursday.

Shares in Amazon climbed 5.

6 percent at the opening bell on Friday, and shares in Intel jumped 8.2 percent.

Investors have been keenly watching how companies take advantage of artificial intelligence while navigating high interest rates.

Meanwhile the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, came in unchanged at 3.4 percent in September on an annual basis. prices rose by 0.4 percent from August, the same rate as in August.