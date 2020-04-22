UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Earth Day Goes Digital On 50th Anniversary Amid Virus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 01:22 PM

Earth Day goes digital on 50th anniversary amid virus

Earth Day's 50th anniversary is to be celebrated Wednesday around the world online due to the novel coronavirus outbreak

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Earth Day's 50th anniversary is to be celebrated Wednesday around the world online due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

It coincides with the signing of the landmark climate pact, Paris Agreement in 2016 in the UN.

"COVID-19 has reminded us all how vulnerable our world is to sudden shocks. It is a dress rehearsal for the even bigger shocks that will come if we fail to address climate change," Nick Nuttall, strategic communications director at the Earth Day Network, told Anadolu Agency.

Nuttall, who is also the deputy spokesman for Earth Day 2020, said that rather than only focusing on "green groups" the day reaches out to different segments of the society, including poverty groups, teachers, universities and faith leaders, to raise awareness on the planet which distinguishes it from other campaigns or networks.

"Indeed, if the world and humanity are going to resolve the environmental challenges and crises unfolding like loss of species and climate change, we need to unite a critical mass of the public behind this important vision," he added.

Touching on this year's theme, he said, "it has to start today" before it is too late to take action on climate change.

"Climate change has long been seen as an issue of the future, but we can see a rise in extreme weather events, the rapid loss of ice from the Arctic and mountain tops," he said, adding that the world is failing to achieve a low carbon century.

He welcomed the shift to renewable energy resources, but said there was a need to decarbonize building and make agriculture sustainable.

"In order to avoid dangerous climate change, the world needs to spend around 1-2 percent of GDP annually ... We should learn that it is better to prevent a global crisis by investing modest sums now, rather than spending trillions of Dollars to deal with it when it comes," he added.

Along with the Earth Day climate conferences that will take place until April 25, there will be a live program on April 22 on earthday.org.

Although mass gatherings and protests have been canceled due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic, environmental actions and climate protests continue to take place digitally around the world.

Related Topics

Weather Century World United Nations Agriculture Paris April 2016 2020 All From Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pyongyang Preparing Sister of North Korea's Kim fo ..

12 seconds ago

More than 60 expats quarantined in SE Turkey

14 seconds ago

Korean virus test kit maker earns FDA emergency ap ..

9 minutes ago

US Launches Campaign to Accuse Syria of Inability ..

9 minutes ago

Exports of coronavirus test kits jump this month

9 minutes ago

Germany reports 2,237 new COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.