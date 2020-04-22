Earth Day goes digital on 50th anniversary amid virus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Earth Day's 50th anniversary is to be celebrated Wednesday around the world online due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

It coincides with the signing of the landmark climate pact, Paris Agreement in 2016 in the UN.

"COVID-19 has reminded us all how vulnerable our world is to sudden shocks. It is a dress rehearsal for the even bigger shocks that will come if we fail to address climate change," Nick Nuttall, strategic communications director at the Earth Day Network, told Anadolu Agency.

Nuttall, who is also the deputy spokesman for Earth Day 2020, said that rather than only focusing on "green groups" the day reaches out to different segments of the society, including poverty groups, teachers, universities and faith leaders, to raise awareness on the planet which distinguishes it from other campaigns or networks.

"Indeed, if the world and humanity are going to resolve the environmental challenges and crises unfolding like loss of species and climate change, we need to unite a critical mass of the public behind this important vision," he added.

Touching on this year's theme, he said, "it has to start today" before it is too late to take action on climate change.

"Climate change has long been seen as an issue of the future, but we can see a rise in extreme weather events, the rapid loss of ice from the Arctic and mountain tops," he said, adding that the world is failing to achieve a low carbon century.

He welcomed the shift to renewable energy resources, but said there was a need to decarbonize building and make agriculture sustainable.

"In order to avoid dangerous climate change, the world needs to spend around 1-2 percent of GDP annually ... We should learn that it is better to prevent a global crisis by investing modest sums now, rather than spending trillions of Dollars to deal with it when it comes," he added.

Along with the Earth Day climate conferences that will take place until April 25, there will be a live program on April 22 on earthday.org.

Although mass gatherings and protests have been canceled due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic, environmental actions and climate protests continue to take place digitally around the world.