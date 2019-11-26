Earth Faces Existential Threat From Climate Emergency - UN

A buildup of atmospheric carbon puts animal species on Earth in danger of mass extinction, with large portions of the planet becoming uninhabitable, the UN Environmental Agency warned in a report on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) A buildup of atmospheric carbon puts animal species on Earth in danger of mass extinction, with large portions of the planet becoming uninhabitable, the UN Environmental Agency warned in a report on Tuesday.

"If we continue along our current path, scientists say that the consequences will be devastating, having implications on where we live, how we grow food and other services vital to our well-being," the report said. "A 2C increase could mean more heat waves, a ten-fold increase in Arctic ice-free summers and a complete wipe-out of the world's coral reefs, home to millions of species.

"

The report adds to a number recent doomsday predictions over global warming.

To reverse the trend, the report said, the world must reduce carbon emissions by 7.6 percent every year between now and the end of the century.

The UN agency report tracks the gap between the goal set in the Paris climate accord - limiting the global temperature rise to between 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius.

As things now stand, temperatures are expected to rise 3.2 degrees Celsius this century.