Earth Hour 2020: Global Party For Planet In Virtual World

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 01:31 PM

Earth Hour 2020: Global party for planet in virtual world

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic may have stolen splendor and thunder from the Earth Hour event this year, but has not dampened spirits of millions of nature lovers in 180 countries, who are out to mark it on Saturday, but differently.

The event that has been engaging people and creating awareness about earth and environment over the past 12 years will be marked in 2020 with people taking part online from their homes to show support for the planet.

Started by the World-Wide Fund (WWF) -- an international non-governmental organization working in the field of wilderness preservation and the environment � as a symbolic event to keep lights off in Sydney in 2007 has turned out a major catalyst to promote environmental protection movement. It has led to legislative changes in many countries through sheer people's power.

Every year last Saturday of March, people all over the world switch off their lights to show support to the planet.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Jasmine Ledger, Earth Hour campaign coordinator at WWF Australia, said that event was conceived to trigger conversations about what individuals can do to help address environmental challenges, at a time when there was still skepticism and denial on the issue of climate change.

"Switching off lights was chosen as it is an easy and accessible option and action that nearly everyone can do," she said.

Besides switching off, people symbolically express a commitment to the cause.

"Climate change triggers biodiversity loss, including loss of landscapes by drought, ocean warming, coral bleaching and loss of food. Likewise, biodiversity loss worsens climate change impacts," said the WWF coordinator. She said the climate change and biodiversity loss were two serious threats facing the world.

Ledger stressed that if current threats to the environment continue unabated, life would become extinct, as we all owe our necessities like air, water, and food to nature. She suggested that people should take the necessary steps to stop threats to climate and biodiversity.

But like many other events related to sports, culture, and economy, the COVID-19 has cast its spell on the Earth Hour movement as well.

