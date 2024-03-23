Earth Hour 2024: World 'giving an hour' for sustainable nature, climate

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) People around the world are taking part in an annual campaign on Saturday by joining the "Biggest Hour for Earth" to put a spotlight on nature loss and climate change.

The symbolic "lights off" is back as part of the global Earth Hour campaign that seeks to engage people and create awareness about the Earth and the environment.

Lights off was started by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), an international non-governmental organization working in wilderness preservation and the environment, as a symbolic event to keep the lights off in Sydney in 2007, has turned into a major catalyst to promote the environmental protection movement.

More than "410,000 hours were given" to the planet last year by supporters in over 190 countries and territories, according to the campaign. This year, organizers want to make the annual event the "Biggest Hour for Earth" by spending 60 minutes doing good for the planet.

The annual campaign aims to bring as many people as possible together, asking them to switch off at 8.30 p.m. local time and spend 60 minutes doing something positive for the planet as the world is now at a "tipping point" with climate and nature crises.

"WWF’s Earth Hour is a moment of global unity that brings people from all over the world together, shines a spotlight on the climate and nature crisis and inspires people to act and advocate for urgent change," a spokesperson for the WWF UK told Anadolu.

Touching on the UK, when it comes to nature, the spokesperson said nature and concerns about climate change and the environment is a top issue for the public in Britain.

As part of this year's campaign, many renowned landmarks will be supporting Earth Hour by going dark and switching off lights, including the London Eye and the four Tate Museums in London, Liverpool and Cornwall.

Additionally, BFI IMAX, Piccadilly Lights, Westfield, Historical Royal Palaces and Buckingham Palace, will also switch off all lights on those premises in support of the campaign.

"Small actions can make a big difference, so we can’t wait to see how many people get involved this year and give an hour for Earth to help bring our world back to life," the spokesperson added in written comments.

On the importance of environmental campaigns, although global security challenges and conflicts are among the world's top agenda items, the WWF cited a report that revealed global wildlife population sizes have declined 69% on average since 1970, and Britain has become "one of the most nature-depleted countries" in the world.

"Never has it been more important to show our leaders we must tackle the nature and climate crisis with urgent action," according to the WWF statement that was sent in response to a question by Anadolu.

The campaign has a series of recommendations for those taking part in the campaign during the day, including going outside and "make your outdoor space more nature friendly."

For those who will be at work, it suggested screening the WWF's "Save Our Wild Isles business films," while discussing how your workplace can be part of the solution.

Cooking a "sustainable meal" is a suggestion for participants who will also be asked to take the flagship step by switching off to be a "part of a movement of millions of people around the world."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres defined Earth Hour as a "global show of solidarity with our planet.”

"Let’s turn off the lights and turn the world towards a brighter future for us all," he said.