Earth Sees Second Hottest November on Record - US Climate Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Last month earth experienced its second hottest November in recorded history, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said in a press release on Monday.

"The average global land and ocean surface temperature for November 2019 was 1.66 degrees F (0.92 of a degree C) above the 20th-century average and the second-highest November temperature on record, just shy of November of 2015," the release said.

The world's five hottest Novembers have all occurred since 2013, the release added.

In addition, NOAA said the size of November's Arctic ice cap was 12.80 percent below the 1981-2010 average, the second smallest for November since satellite records became available in 1979 according to the release.

The release made no mention of the global warming phenomena which is decried by climate activists as the result of a buildup of atmospheric carbon dioxide from burning fossil fuels.