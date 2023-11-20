Open Menu

Earth To Warm 2.5-2.9C Even With Current Climate Pledges: UN

Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Earth to warm 2.5-2.9C even with current climate pledges: UN

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Countries' greenhouse gas-cutting pledges put Earth on track for warming far beyond key global limits, potentially up to a catastrophic 2.9 degrees Celsius this century, the United Nations said Monday.

The UN Environment Programme's annual Emissions Gap report is released just ahead of crucial COP28 climate talks and will feed into the global response to a sobering official "stocktake" of the failure to curb warming so far.

With this year expected to be the hottest in human history, UNEP said "the world is witnessing a disturbing acceleration in the number, speed and scale of broken climate records".

But the report said humanity is continuing to pump record levels of planet-heating greenhouse gases into the atmosphere -- largely from fossil fuels.

It warned that taking into account countries' decarbonisation plans, the planet is on a path for disastrous warming of between 2.5C and 2.9C by 2100. Based just on existing policies and emissions-cutting efforts, the world would heat 3C.

The 2015 Paris Agreement saw countries agree to cap global warming at "well below" 2C above preindustrial times -- with a safer limit of 1.5C if possible.

Nearly 1.2C of global heating so far has already unleashed an escalating barrage of deadly impacts across the planet.

Related Topics

Century World United Nations Paris 2015 From Agreement

Recent Stories

All arrangements for transparent conduct of MDCAT ..

All arrangements for transparent conduct of MDCAT finalized

8 minutes ago
 MNSUET, Emerson University sign MoU to share resea ..

MNSUET, Emerson University sign MoU to share research facilities

8 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

8 minutes ago
 SCCI, Iranian diplomat agree to further strengthen ..

SCCI, Iranian diplomat agree to further strengthen Pak-Iran trade ties

9 minutes ago
 Saim, Khurram Shahzad make to Australia-bound 18-m ..

Saim, Khurram Shahzad make to Australia-bound 18-member Test squad

9 minutes ago
 Govt committed to ensure children's inclusive deve ..

Govt committed to ensure children's inclusive development, safety, education & h ..

23 seconds ago
Policy decisions on major issues, mandate of an el ..

Policy decisions on major issues, mandate of an elected govt: Solangi

24 seconds ago
 Minister of Foreign Affairs, Muslim peers start of ..

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Muslim peers start official visits to UNSC permanen ..

25 seconds ago
 Outsider Javier Milei triumphs in Argentina presid ..

Outsider Javier Milei triumphs in Argentina presidential election

27 seconds ago
 PSX gains 14.80 points

PSX gains 14.80 points

28 seconds ago
 Pakistan can't afford any kind of political and so ..

Pakistan can't afford any kind of political and social extremism. Khawaja Ramee ..

3 hours ago
 Chief Secretary Punjab inaugurates e-Procurement S ..

Chief Secretary Punjab inaugurates e-Procurement System

3 hours ago

More Stories From World