Earth Tremors Continue In Western France After 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake - Seismologists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 17, 2023 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) Earth tremors are continuing in western France after a 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck the region a day earlier, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said Saturday.

The latest earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.4, was registered at 09:31 local time (07:31 GMT) 12 km (7 miles) north of the commune of Surgeres with the population of 5,800 people. The epicenter was located at a depth of 2 kilometers (1.2 miles), the EMSC said.

Earlier that day, seismologists recorded a magnitude 4.4 quake in the same area with an epicenter of 9 kilometers.

At the same time, the French Central Seismological Bureau (BCSF) estimated this earthquake at magnitude 5.

Another earthquake with a magnitude of 3.1 occurred overnight off the southern coast of France, 48 kilometers from Nice, the EMSC said.

On Friday, a magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck western France. At least one person was injured and a number of buildings and infrastructure were damaged. Dozens of houses were declared uninhabitable due to cracks in the walls that appeared after the earthquake, and more than 1,000 people were left without electricity due to damaged power lines.

