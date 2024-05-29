Open Menu

EarthCARE Satellite Launches To Probe How Clouds Affect Climate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2024 | 08:10 AM

EarthCARE satellite launches to probe how clouds affect climate

Vandenberg Air Force Base, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) A rocket carrying a sophisticated satellite blasted off Tuesday from California on a mission to investigate what role clouds could play in the fight against climate change.

The EarthCARE orbiter, the result of collaboration between the European Space Agency (ESA) and Japan's JAXA space agency, launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg air base at 3:20 pm local time (2220 GMT).

"The holddown clamps have released Falcon 9 and we have begun our flight," ESA said on its web site.

The two-tonne satellite will orbit nearly 400 kilometers (250 miles) above Earth for three years.

"Tonight's launch is a reminder that space is not only about exploring distant galaxies and planets. It is about understanding our beautiful but fragile Earth," ESA Director Josef Aschbacher said in a video posted Tuesday on social media.

Clouds -- from cumulus and cirrus to cumulonimbus -- are a varied and complicated phenomenon.

Their composition depends on where they are located in the troposphere, Earth's lowest layer of atmosphere, explained Dominique Gillieron, head of the ESA's Earth observation projects department.

"They are one of the main contributors to how the climate changes -- and one of the least understood," Gillieron told AFP.

The troposphere starts at around eight kilometers (five miles) above the polar regions, but near the equator it begins at around 18 kilometers (11 miles) up. This means that clouds affect the climate differently depending on their altitude and latitude.

White and bright cumulus clouds, which are made out of water droplets, sit low and work like a parasol, reflecting the Sun's radiation back into space and cooling the atmosphere.

Higher up, cirrus clouds made of ice crystals allow solar radiation to pass through, heating up our world.

Cirrus clouds then trap in the heat like a blanket, Gillieron said.

Understanding the nature of clouds has become essential, said Simonetta Cheli, head of the ESA's Earth observation programs.

EarthCARE will become the first satellite to measure both the vertical and horizontal distribution of clouds, she told a press conference.

Two of the satellite's instruments will flash light at the clouds to probe their depths.

One of them, involving light detection and ranging, or LIDAR, will use a laser pulse to measure both clouds and aerosols, which are tiny particles such as dust, pollen or human-emitted pollutants like smoke or ash.

Aerosols are the precursors to clouds, Gillieron explained.

The satellite's radar will pierce through the clouds to measure how much water they contain, and track cloud speed. Other instruments will measure shape and temperature.

The data will form the first complete picture of clouds from the perspective of a satellite, and help update climate models that estimate how quickly our world will warm.

The mission aims to find out "whether the current effect of the clouds, which is rather cooling at the moment -- the parasol outweighs the blanket -- will become stronger or weaker," Gillieron said.

This trend has become more difficult to predict as global warming has changed the distribution of clouds.

"EarthCARE is being launched at an even more important time than when it was conceived in 2004," Cheli said.

Related Topics

World Water Social Media Japan SITE SpaceX From

Recent Stories

NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi offi ..

NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi office

8 hours ago
 ‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with opti ..

‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’

14 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of M ..

Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9

15 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N pres ..

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president

17 hours ago
 New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleg ..

New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..

17 hours ago
 NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, sa ..

NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad

17 hours ago
Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G ..

Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan

18 hours ago
 Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Sun ..

Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show

18 hours ago
 PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in P ..

PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan

18 hours ago
 Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

19 hours ago
 Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with nationa ..

Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024

23 hours ago

More Stories From World