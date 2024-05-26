EarthCARE satellite to probe how clouds affect climate

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Will clouds help cool or warm our world in the years ahead? The EarthCARE satellite will soon blast off on a mission to find out, aiming to investigate what role clouds could play in the fight against climate change.

The collaboration between the European Space Agency and Japan's JAXA space agency is scheduled to launch Tuesday on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from California's Vandenberg base.

The two-tonne satellite will orbit nearly 400 kilometres (250 miles) above Earth for three years, building a complete profile of those fluffy clouds over our heads.

"They are one of the main contributors to how the climate changes -- and one of the least understood," Dominique Gillieron, head of the ESA's Earth observation projects department, told AFP.

Clouds -- from cumulus and cirrus to cumulonimbus -- are a varied and complicated phenomenon.

Their composition depends on where they are located in the troposphere, Earth's lowest layer of atmosphere, Gillieron explained.

The troposphere starts at around eight kilometres (five miles) above the polar regions, but near the equator it begins at around 18 kilometres (11 miles) up. This means that clouds affect the climate differently depending on their altitude and latitude.

For example, white and bright cumulus clouds, which are made out of water droplets, sit quite low and work like a parasol, reflecting the Sun's radiation back into space and cooling the atmosphere.

Higher up, cirrus clouds made of ice crystals allow solar radiation to pass through, heating up our world.

Cirrus clouds then trap in the heat like a "blanket," Gillieron said.