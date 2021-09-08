Earthquake Caused No Damage in Capital of Mexico - Mayor

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The magnitude 7.1 earthquake that occurred in Mexico caused no damage in the Mexican capital, Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said.

"The police made three flights around the city and did not record any damage," she said. The video was posted on Twitter.

Sheinbaum added that there is no electricity in some areas, but the authorities are in contact with the energy company on the issue of restoring power supply.