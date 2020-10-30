Earthquake Causes Damage On Greek Samos Island, 1 Injured
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 06:00 PM
ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) A powerful earthquake caused damages on the Samos island, one person was injured, local media reported on Friday.
According to Samosvoice outlet, one person was injured.
Part of a church in Karlovasi was destroyed, Proto Thema outlet reported.
Seismologists in Athens revised up the earthquake magnitude to 6.9 from earlier 6.6.