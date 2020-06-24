UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Earthquake Damages 55 Cultural Heritage Sites In Mexico's Oaxaca - Culture Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 07:38 PM

Earthquake Damages 55 Cultural Heritage Sites in Mexico's Oaxaca - Culture Ministry

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake, damaged 55 cultural heritage sites in the Mexican state of Oaxaca, the country's Secretariat of Culture said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) A 7.7 magnitude earthquake, damaged 55 cultural heritage sites in the Mexican state of Oaxaca, the country's Secretariat of Culture said on Wednesday.

The earthquake hit the south of Mexico on Tuesday. Four deaths were reported by the Mexican Security and Civil Protection Secretariat. The fifth death was reported by Oaxaca Governor Alejandro Murat. All fatal cases were recorded in Oaxaca, where the epicenter of the earthquake was located. The national civil protection authority, in turn, said more than 30 had been injured.

Tremors seriously damaged five hospitals in the south of the country. The earthquake was felt in 11 states of the country.

"The National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) and the Oaxaca Institute of Cultural Heritage state in their latest report that 55 objects of cultural heritage were damaged in Oaxaca, the epicenter of the earthquake," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that 40 objects received minor damages, 11 - medium and four - serious. Several museums, cathedrals, temples and archaeological sites were damaged during the tremors.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Governor Oaxaca Mexico All

Recent Stories

SCLD continues to exempt students from paying fees

54 minutes ago

&#039;KIKLABB&#039; allows entrepreneurs to issue ..

1 hour ago

Health Dept directs MTIs to allocate 20pc beds for ..

1 minute ago

Qasr Al Watan nominated for World Travel Awards as ..

2 hours ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi chairs fourth meeting of Ajman Exe ..

2 hours ago

GCC Technical Committee for Chemical and Textile P ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.