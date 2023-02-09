Earthquake Death Toll in Turkey Exceeds 16,000 - Erdogan

The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Turkey has risen to 16,170, and another 64,194 were injured, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Turkey has risen to 16,170, and another 64,194 were injured, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

Earlier, it was reported that 14,351 were killed.

"At the moment, 16,170 people were killed, and 64,194 were injured," Erdogan said.