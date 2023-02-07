Earthquake Death Toll in Turkey Rises to 3,419, Over 20,000 Injured - Vice President

UrduPoint.com

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) The death toll in Monday's disastrous earthquake in Turkey has increased to 3,419, another 20,534 had been injured, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said.

Earlier, the authorities reported that 2,379 people had died and over 14,400 had been injured in the earthquake.

"The number of victims has increased to 3,419 people, another 20,534 were injured," Oktay told a briefing.

The official added that weather conditions pose problems for the delivery of aid to the regions.

"Rescue teams of 12,181 people are working on the ground," Oktay said.

According to the vice president, Turkey has received assistance from 14 countries in connection with the earthquake at the moment.

