UrduPoint.com

Earthquake Death Toll In Turkey's Sanliurfa Rises To 15; Three Dead In Malatya - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Earthquake Death Toll in Turkey's Sanliurfa Rises to 15; Three Dead in Malatya - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) At least three people have died in Turkey's Malatya province as a result of the Monday earthquake, while the death toll in Sanliurfa has gone up to 15, media report citing local authorities.

According to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), a 7.4-magnitude earthquake occurred in Kahramanmaras Province at 04:17 a.m. local time on Monday (01:17 GMT). It was felt in at least six nearby provinces (Hatay, Adana, Osmaniye, Diyarbakir, Malatya and Sanliurfa) and was followed by numerous aftershocks. Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that a total of 22 aftershocks have been registered, with the strongest one having a magnitude of 6.

6.

"After the earthquake, 130 buildings collapsed in the (Malatya) region, there are more than 100 injured, the bodies of three people were removed from the rubble," Malatya Governor Hulusi Sahin said on Monday, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

Meanwhile, Sanliurfa Governor Salih Aydin said that the death toll in his province has gone up from 12 to 15 people.

"So far, 15 of our citizens have died and 30 have been injured as a result of the earthquake," the governor said on Monday, as quoted by the state-run TRT Haber broadcaster.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Governor Interior Minister Turkey Died Aydin Kahramanmaras Malatya Hatay Diyarbakir Sanliurfa Adana Media From

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th February 2023

2 minutes ago
 Xposure introduces &#039;Stage-X&#039; for creativ ..

Xposure introduces &#039;Stage-X&#039; for creative pros talks

10 hours ago
 17th Forum of UAE ambassadors, representatives of ..

17th Forum of UAE ambassadors, representatives of missions abroad begins tomorro ..

10 hours ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi appoints Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoud ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi appoints Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi Director of Fujairah Crown P ..

11 hours ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi issues resolution appointing Sa ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi issues resolution appointing Salem Al Zahmi advisor to Office ..

12 hours ago
 Dubai receives 14.36 million international visitor ..

Dubai receives 14.36 million international visitors in 2022

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.