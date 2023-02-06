(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) At least three people have died in Turkey's Malatya province as a result of the Monday earthquake, while the death toll in Sanliurfa has gone up to 15, media report citing local authorities.

According to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), a 7.4-magnitude earthquake occurred in Kahramanmaras Province at 04:17 a.m. local time on Monday (01:17 GMT). It was felt in at least six nearby provinces (Hatay, Adana, Osmaniye, Diyarbakir, Malatya and Sanliurfa) and was followed by numerous aftershocks. Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that a total of 22 aftershocks have been registered, with the strongest one having a magnitude of 6.

"After the earthquake, 130 buildings collapsed in the (Malatya) region, there are more than 100 injured, the bodies of three people were removed from the rubble," Malatya Governor Hulusi Sahin said on Monday, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

Meanwhile, Sanliurfa Governor Salih Aydin said that the death toll in his province has gone up from 12 to 15 people.

"So far, 15 of our citizens have died and 30 have been injured as a result of the earthquake," the governor said on Monday, as quoted by the state-run TRT Haber broadcaster.