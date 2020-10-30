UrduPoint.com
Earthquake Destroyed At Least 20 Buildings In Turkey's Izmir - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 06:40 PM

Earthquake Destroyed at Least 20 Buildings in Turkey's Izmir - Authorities

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) At least 20 buildings were destroyed in the western Turkish city of Izmir by a strong earthquake, Mayor Tunc Soyer said on Friday.

Earlier, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) reported a magnitude 6.6 earthquake in western Turkey, the epicenter was in the area of the city of Seferihisar in Izmir province. The earthquake was felt on the nearby Greek islands.

At least six buildings were reported to have collapsed in Izmir.

"We do not have full information yet, we received information about 20 destroyed buildings [so far]. Most of the destruction is in the districts of Izmir, Bornova and Bayrakli. We have no information about the victims yet," Tunc said, as quoted by the NTV broadcaster.

The earthquake also caused a small tsunami, flooding the coastal streets in the city of Seferihisar. The broadcaster shows footage of flooded city streets.

More Stories From World

