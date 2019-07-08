Earthquake Hurts 67 in Southwestern Iran - Reports

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit near two cities in southwestern Iran on Monday morning, injuring at least 67 people, local media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) A 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit near two cities in southwestern Iran on Monday morning, injuring at least 67 people, local media reported.

The shallow quake struck at 11:30 a.m. local time (07:00 GMT) around 17 miles southeast of the city of Masjed Soleyman, according to the US Geological Survey.

Kiamars Hajizadeh, the head of the local crisis management center, was cited as saying by the ISNA state news agency that 47 people were hurt in Masjed Soleyman.

At least 20 others were injured in the nearby city of Izeh. One person reportedly died of a heart attack after being scared by the jolt, which was felt in many cities, including Ahvaz.