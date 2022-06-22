Earthquake in Afghanistan: 250 people killed and 150 injured

(@Abdulla99267510)

The quake has hit an area which is about 44km from the south-eastern city of Khost.

KHOST: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 2022) A powerful earthquake has killed at least 250 people and left scores injured in Khost area of Afghanistan.

A local government official said that death toll is likely to rise. He said more than 150 others were injured.

