Earthquake In Afghanistan: 250 People Killed And 150 Injured

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 22, 2022 | 11:42 AM

The quake has hit an area which is about 44km from the south-eastern city of Khost.

KHOST: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 2022) A powerful earthquake has killed at least 250 people and left scores injured in Khost area of Afghanistan.

A local government official said that death toll is likely to rise. He said more than 150 others were injured.

The quake struck about 44km from the south-eastern city of Khost.

