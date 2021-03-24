UrduPoint.com
Earthquake In China's Xinjiang Kills 3 - Reports

Wed 24th March 2021 | 09:09 PM

Earthquake in China's Xinjiang Kills 3 - Reports

A 5.4 magnitude earthquake in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in northwestern China claimed the lives of three people, media reported on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) A 5.4 magnitude earthquake in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in northwestern China claimed the lives of three people, media reported on Wednesday.

The tremor occurred on Tuesday at 9:14 p.m. local time (0:14 GMT) about 100 kilometers (62 miles) away from Aksu county.

The epicenter of the earthquake lay at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Seismologists recorded 10 repeated aftershocks, the strongest of them had a magnitude of 3.4.

As of Wednesday, three deaths have been registered as a result of the tremor. A total of 65 houses were also reported damaged or destroyed by the earthquake, 16 of which collapsed along with the roof.

