UrduPoint.com

Earthquake In Japan's Ishikawa Results In One Dead, Over 20 Injured - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2023 | 02:30 AM

Earthquake in Japan's Ishikawa Results in One Dead, Over 20 Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) At least one person died and more than 20 others were injured as a result of a 6.3-magnitude earthquake that occurred in Japan's prefecture of Ishikawa, Japanese media report.

The earthquake hit Ishikawa on Friday afternoon. Its epicenter was located at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles). No tsunami warning was issued.

Aftershocks were reported after the initial quake.

The Kyodo news agency reported on Friday that one person was killed as a result of the earthquake, while more than 20 others were injured. The NHK broadcaster said that one man who fell off a ladder was confirmed to have been killed, while 22 other people were injured.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said earlier on Friday that one person was in critical condition following the earthquake.

Related Topics

Injured Tsunami Earthquake Died Man Japan Media Cabinet

Recent Stories

Reem Al Hashemy visits Australia to enhance bilate ..

Reem Al Hashemy visits Australia to enhance bilateral relations

1 hour ago
 Juventus continues growth in Dubai with coaching i ..

Juventus continues growth in Dubai with coaching initiatives

2 hours ago
 Armed Forces unification a decisive step in nation ..

Armed Forces unification a decisive step in nation&#039;s history: Saif bin Zaye ..

2 hours ago
 Khawla Art and Culture Foundation demonstrates Ara ..

Khawla Art and Culture Foundation demonstrates Arabic calligraphy art at Spanish ..

2 hours ago
 Austin, Polish Counterpart Renew Reciprocal Defens ..

Austin, Polish Counterpart Renew Reciprocal Defense Procurement Agreement - Pent ..

3 hours ago
 Alcaraz marks 20th birthday by reaching Madrid fin ..

Alcaraz marks 20th birthday by reaching Madrid final

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.