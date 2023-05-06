MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) At least one person died and more than 20 others were injured as a result of a 6.3-magnitude earthquake that occurred in Japan's prefecture of Ishikawa, Japanese media report.

The earthquake hit Ishikawa on Friday afternoon. Its epicenter was located at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles). No tsunami warning was issued.

Aftershocks were reported after the initial quake.

The Kyodo news agency reported on Friday that one person was killed as a result of the earthquake, while more than 20 others were injured. The NHK broadcaster said that one man who fell off a ladder was confirmed to have been killed, while 22 other people were injured.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said earlier on Friday that one person was in critical condition following the earthquake.