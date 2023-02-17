UrduPoint.com

Earthquake In Northeastern Afghanistan Destroys At Least 76 Houses - Official

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2023 | 06:50 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) At least 76 houses have been destroyed in northeastern Afghanistan as a result of a magnitude 4.7 earthquake, Director of Natural Disaster Management Maulvi Mohammad Akram Akbari said on Friday.

The earthquake occurred on Thursday at 18:10 GMT, with its epicenter located 21 kilometers (13 miles) north of the city of Fayzabad, the United States Geological Survey said.

In addition, several avalanches in the northeastern Afghan province of Badakhshan have killed at least 12 people and destroyed 50 houses over the last four days, media reported.

